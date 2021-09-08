Slip, slide and swim: Large inflatable obstacle course opens on Lake Pleasant

A new inflatable obstacle course has opened on Lake Pleasant that offers plenty of fun - and potential embarrassment - for families across the state.

Paqua Park, which floats on Scorpion Bay Marina, offers a maze-like series of obstacles that are bound to send both children and adults alike plunging into the lake.

The course is available for 45-minute sessions on Saturdays and Sundays, and life jackets are provided for all visitors.

Children must be at least 7 years old and 45 inches tall.

Prices start at $25 per person, with a small discount available if visitors plan to attend in a group of more than 10 people.

Learn more: https://paquapark.com/visitor-info/

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:





Advertisement



