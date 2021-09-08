Slip, slide and swim: Large inflatable obstacle course opens on Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, Ariz. - A new inflatable obstacle course has opened on Lake Pleasant that offers plenty of fun - and potential embarrassment - for families across the state.
Paqua Park, which floats on Scorpion Bay Marina, offers a maze-like series of obstacles that are bound to send both children and adults alike plunging into the lake.
The course is available for 45-minute sessions on Saturdays and Sundays, and life jackets are provided for all visitors.
Children must be at least 7 years old and 45 inches tall.
Prices start at $25 per person, with a small discount available if visitors plan to attend in a group of more than 10 people.
Learn more: https://paquapark.com/visitor-info/
More Arizona headlines
- Love on the freeway: Couple talks about their now-viral wedding photo shoot on I-17
- Arizona gets ready for launch of sports betting
- Pumpkins making strong comeback this season in Arizona after helpful monsoon storms
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement