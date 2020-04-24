Arizona launching Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program May 12

Arizona plans to have a new system that will begin working in mid-May to handle the surge of unemployment benefit claims resulting from the coronavirus outbreak's partial shutdown of the state's economy, including claimants not previously eligible.

The Department of Economic Security said Friday it will use a private vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., to develop the system.

The department says the new system will begin processing applications the week of May 12, resulting in payment for eligible claimants that week.

“This solution will help get benefits to people faster, with payments being made retroactivelyfor those eligible," said Tom Betlach, from the Office of the Director in a statement. "We will continue to put forward all available resources, including working nights and weekends,to stand up this brand-new program to get individuals the help they need."

President Trump signed the CARES Act into law on March 27 to provide financial relief for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The act also included the creation of PUA, giving benefits to people who aren't eligible for unemployment insurance. This applies to people who:

Have exhausted all their rights to such unemployment benefits

Are self-employed

Are looking for part-time work

Lack sufficient work history

Don't qualitfy for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits

The new program would provide up to 39 weeks of benefits to those who qualify, according to the statement.

Many have criticized the DES and their handling of the sharp increase in unemployment applications - some residents have said they still haven't been paid despite filing for benefits weeks ago.

The most recent DES numbers show that more than 72,000 people have applied for unemployment in the past week alone.

