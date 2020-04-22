Frustration grows as people unemployed continue to face problems with unemployment applications

The Department of Economic Security is facing an unprecedented amount of claims for unemployment insurance as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economic problems it is causing.

Officials say a record number of Arizonans need help. Meanwhile, many people who filed claims weeks ago are still waiting to be paid.

One nurse says she is still waiting for the benefits to arrive.

"I never even saw this coming. We were totally blindsided by it. I was just in shock," said Jamie Hess.

Hess has been logging into the Arizona DES website daily. It's been more than three weeks since she filed for unemployment, and she said she has not received one update since.

"You get the debit card, you fill out that paper that you have to turn in, like, right away," said Hess. "I got mine the date that it was due, and then after that, you don’t hear anything else and you go on the website, there’s no update. It says you’re approved. It says what you’re gonna get, but there’s nothing there."

Hess says she can't even get a phone call answered, and knows a handful of nurses in the same situation.

Advertisement

According to DES officials, nearly 420,000 people have been unemployed within the last five weeks, and it can take up to 21 days to get the benefits.

Like so many, this is new territory for Hess.

"I’ve never been through anything like this in my life. This is the first time I’ve ever been furloughed or laid off, and I’ve never applied for unemployment before," said Hess.

DES officials released a statement to FOX 10 that reads:

"Prior to COVID-19, there were approximately 120 staff across UI, including around 20 call center staff; now there are 430 employees total, with over 150 answering phone calls. We have also contracted with a private sector call center company to assist with the record-breaking call volume."

Hess is ready to get back to work, but as of now, shes behind on bills she needs to pay, and she's waiting for answers.

"I need money," said Hess. "I just can’t sit around anymore and sit by and wait for them to give me some kind of response, you know?"

Relief, however, could come in a different way for Hess, as on Wednesday, Gov. Ducey announced a resumption of elective surgeries on May 1, if certain requirements are met.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

What is a pandemic? This is what the WHO’s global COVID-19 designation means

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19