Arizona law enforcement reflect on their policing, one year after George Floyd's death

May 25 marks one year since the death of George Floyd, which sparked outrage and put policing in focus across the nation.

One of the most important things that came from his death is the conversations that came after about how the gaps between police and the community.

Bobby Zavala, a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens and Cochise County Sheriff Deputy, says law enforcement nationwide started to look within on their conduct.

"We have to look at two lenses inwardly - how can we become better - and outwardly, what can we do to bridge that gap so it's no longer a us-versus-them mentality," said Zavala. We have to be able to bridge that gap."

An example of the progress made is the COPS program - a community outreach program - in Cochise County that speaks to schools, civil rights groups and the community to see how they can all better connect.

Alan Powell with the Herozona Foundation said his group is bridging the gap by speaking with those who were out protesting against injustices as well as with young police officers.

"We're going to actually work with the young individuals in the community to know what they would like to see from from the police officers," Powell said.

