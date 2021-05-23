Officials: Boy who was pulled out of canal in Phoenix has died

Officials say a child is dead after he was pulled out of a canal in West Phoenix.

According to officials, crews were called to the area of 55th Avenue and the Grand Canal during the afternoon of May 23.

"First reports are that Phoenix PD arrived on scene and were able to pull a small child, approximately five years old, out of the water and quickly began to administer CPR," read a portion of the statement.

While fire officials identified the child as being approximately five years old, Phoenix Police officials are identifying the child as as a three-year-old boy.

Fire officials say when their crews arrived, they took over treatment, and eventually took the child to a pediatric hospital.

Phoenix Police officials say the child went into the canal after leaving his home, located in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Osborn. The boy was spotted by a passerby.

This incident marks the second near-drowning incident involving a child on May 23. Another incident, which took place in Tempe, sent a girl to the hospital.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

