Tempe Fire: Girl taken to hospital after near drowning

Officials with Tempe Fire say a three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident on May 23.

According to a statement, police and fire crews responded to an area south of Broadway Road and Mill Avenue for a reported drowning. When crews arrived, they found the girl, who was receiving aid from another person.

The girl, according to officials, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

