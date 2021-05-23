Tempe Fire: Girl taken to hospital after near drowning
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with Tempe Fire say a three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident on May 23.
According to a statement, police and fire crews responded to an area south of Broadway Road and Mill Avenue for a reported drowning. When crews arrived, they found the girl, who was receiving aid from another person.
The girl, according to officials, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
