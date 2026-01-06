Arizona lawmakers weigh legalization of psychedelics for mental health treatment

The Brief Arizona state senators met Tuesday to discuss expanding access to psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and MDMA for treating post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. Lawmakers are considering "trigger laws" and supervised medical access to prepare for potential federal reclassification of the substances, which are currently Schedule I controlled substances.



Arizona lawmakers are crafting legislation to expand the use of psychedelic drugs for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions.

What we know:

Substances such as ibogaine, MDMA, and psilocybin are currently illegal in Arizona and classified as Schedule I controlled substances. However, some researchers argue that scientific data is encouraging for the use of these substances to treat alcohol abuse, anxiety, and depression.

Arizona state senators held a committee meeting Tuesday to lay the foundation for new legislation.

The committee is exploring several regulatory frameworks, including supervised medical access and "trigger laws" if the federal government reclassifies the drugs.

There is growing support at the federal level to fast-track clinical research and Food and Drug Administration approvals, which lawmakers say could accelerate local implementation.