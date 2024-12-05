Arizona man accused of killing 22 cattle in Snowflake

The Brief Joseph Gibbons, 38, allegedly killed nearly two dozen cattle in Snowflake. The dead cattle reportedly cost a rancher more than $65,000. Gibbons is accused of animal cruelty and killing livestock.



A man accused of killing nearly two dozen cattle in northeastern Arizona has been arrested.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Joseph Gibbons was arrested after 22 cattle were found dead in Snowflake.

Timeline of events

On Aug. 22, five cattle were found dead with gunshot wounds at a ranch off Hay Hollow Road.

Investigators say a search warrant was obtained for a nearby home where detectives seized weapons believed to be involved in the cattle shooting.

"On October 31, 2024, a report was received back from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab that indicated a bullet taken from a deceased cow matched one of the weapons that was seized from the residence," the sheriff's office said.

On Nov. 20, another search warrant was executed at the same home and Gibbons was arrested. He was booked into jail and is accused of animal cruelty and killing livestock.

"With 22 cattle deceased, the estimated loss for the cattle rancher is in excess of $65,000.00. Arizona is an open-range state," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the responsibility for keeping livestock off property falls on the property owner, not the livestock owner. Property owners cannot shoot livestock to prevent them from coming onto their property.

"Navajo County has numerous cattle growers currently raising cattle for sale to local consumers as well as small independent families raising cattle. Navajo County was built on the industry of raising cattle and maintains a deep history in the cattle business. My deputies will respond and investigate all reports of crimes against livestock," Sheriff David Clouse said in a statement.

Message from Arizona Department of Agriculture

"The Animal Services Division of the Arizona Department of Agriculture has the statutory responsibility to protect livestock (equine, cattle, sheep, goats, and swine) from mistreatment and neglect. Neglect can include failure to provide feed, water, or veterinary care. While mistreatment refers to unnecessary serious physical injury.

Livestock officers and inspectors respond to thousands of calls each year. These responses start with a site visit and contact with the owner. The department decides the best course of action in order to resolve the situation depending on the specific issues related to the case. While oftentimes these cases are resolved with education, cases, where animals’ lives are in imminent danger, may result in the seizure of those animals.

To report suspected livestock cruelty, contact the Department's Dispatch at (623) 445-0281 or your local law enforcement. Please note that our agency only has jurisdiction over livestock, which includes equine, cattle, sheep, goats, and swine. For complaints regarding dogs, cats, or birds, please contact your local animal control agency."