Arizona man accused of molesting woman with dementia

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The Brief 46-year-old Gamacy Gilles is accused of sexual abuse, assault, and abuse of a vulnerable adult. Authorities say the alleged victim in the case is a woman with dementia. Bail has been set at $50,000.



Court documents show an Arizona man has been arrested for his alleged role in a sexual misconduct incident that involved a person with dementia.

What we know:

Per the documents, 46-year-old Gamacy Gilles was arrested on April 19, and is accused of sexual abuse, assault, and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The backstory:

Investigators wrote that they were contacted by the alleged victim's daughter, who said the alleged victim was being touched inappropriately by a staff member at a facility.

In court documents, an investigator said the alleged victim's daughter gave police a video of the incident, which showed the suspect leaning down to the victim while she was in a wheelchair and kissing her on the cheek, after which the suspect was seen groping and fondling the victim in her chest area.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said when they first spoke with Gilles, he said he had not done anything but placed bedsheets in the alleged victim's room. In an interview that was done after Gilles was read his Miranda rights, Gilles said he "hugged the victim and helped change sheets in the room."

"The defendant continued to state that he had not touched the victim inappropriately," read a portion of the documents.

Court documents state when investigators asked the alleged victim if she remembered what allegedly happened, she said she had "remembered a Black male in her room who had tried to kiss her and fondle her breasts." The woman also alleged that the suspect got on top of her at one point, but investigators note there is no video of this.

What's next:

A judge has set a $50,000 bond for Gilles. Should he make bail, he will be subjected to a number of conditions, including electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions.

We have reached out to the care facility for comment, but they have yet to respond.