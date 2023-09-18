Arizona man accused of sexually abusing teenager | Crime Files

Court documents show an Arizona man is under arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving a person who is underage.

The incident, according to police, happened on Sept. 16.

Here are the details on the incident.

Who's the suspect?

The suspect, according to court documents, is identified as 65-year-old Edward A. Hernandez.

What happened?

Court documents state that the alleged victim was contacted by Phoenix Police officers on Sept. 16 in regards to what the documents described as a sexual abuse incident that happened in an area near the intersection of 86th Drive and McDowell Road.

The alleged victim, according to investigators, said just before the incident, they went to a coffee shop with the suspect.

"Once they left, the defendant told [the alleged victim] to park somewhere dark," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators allege that Hernandez asked the alleged victim to lift their shirt. Afterwards, Hernandez allegedly committed two indecent acts on the alleged victim. The alleged victim said they then threw their Starbucks cup at Hernandez, and ran away.

Court documents state the alleged victim and the suspect knew each other.

What did the suspect say about the incident?

According to police, the suspect was interviewed at Phoenix Police headquarters on Sept. 17, after he was read his Miranda rights.

During the interview, investigators said that Hernandez admitted to the allegations.

"The defendant stated he knew it was not right," read a portion of court documents.

What is the suspect being accused of?

Court documents state Hernandez is accused of sexual abuse (A.R.S. 13-1404A), which is a felony offense.

A judge has set a $50,000 bond for Hernandez, which is twice as high as the amount officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office requested.

Should Hernandez make bond, he will be required to undergo electronic monitoring, and will also be subjected to a number of restrictions, including having no contact with the alleged victim or any other minors.

A preliminary hearing, according to court documents, has been scheduled for Sept. 26 for Hernandez.

