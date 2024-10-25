Arizona man accused of using machete to damage campaign signs

The Brief A man accused of damaging campaign signs in Yuma is being sought by deputies. The sheriff's office says witnesses reported seeing the man run over the signs, kick the signs over and use a machete to damage the signs. If you have any information, you're asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME.



Authorities say they are searching for a man who was seen destroying campaign signs in southwestern Arizona.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says witnesses reported seeing a man running over signs with his car, kicking signs over and using a machete to damage signs on Oct. 23 near 40th Street and Foothills Boulevard.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man and his vehicle were gone.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Yuma County Sheriff's Office released photos of a man destroying campaign signs. (Yuma County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME.

"Per Arizona Revised Statute 16-1019.A, it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization," YCSO said. "Additional charges of trespassing, theft, and/or criminal damage may also be applicable under certain circumstances."