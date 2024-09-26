Arizona man accused of voyeurism; NYC mayor indicted l Morning News Brief

article

A man accused of committing voyeurism at an East Valley car wash was arrested; the mayor of New York City was indicted on federal criminal charges; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 26.

1. Chandler man accused of voyeurism

Jesse Michael Johnson (Courtesy: MCSO)

Police in Gilbert arrested a 28-year-old man after he was allegedly seen crawling under the SUVs of women who were vacuuming their cars at a car wash. Read more here.

2. NYC mayor indicted

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2024/08/27: Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press during the weekly briefing at the City Hall about the ongoing programs in New York City. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges. Read more here.

3. DNA hearing in AZ murder case

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

The Arizona Supreme Court will hear arguments on DNA evidence that was used in the murder case of Allison Feldman. Read more here.

4. New election poll

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, according to a new poll released by Marist College. Read more here.

5. Hurricane Helene latest

Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene could potentially become a major Category 4 hurricane before making landfall over Florida on Thursday. Read more here.

Today's weather

More record-breaking temperatures are on the way as an Excessive Heat Warning rolls on in the Valley. Read more here.