Arizona man allegedly beat estranged wife to death with baseball bat

The Brief Prosecutors say 56-year-old Brandon Gregory beat his estranged wife to death with a baseball bat at a Surprise home. Gregory allegedly fled to Mohave County where he was arrested. Gregory is being held on a $2 million cash bond.



A Valley man is behind bars after prosecutors say he beat his estranged wife to death with a baseball bat.

What we know:

According to Surprise Police, officers were contacted on May 14 about 41-year-old Alison Gregory, who was missing after she failed to show up at the airport to pick up a family member.

When officers got to Alison's home, they "observed signs that a physical struggle could have taken place."

Investigators say they located Alison's vehicle off State Route 93 between Wikieup and Nothing. Her husband, 56-year-old Brandon Gregory, was inside the car, along with Alison's body.

Brandon Gregory

Brandon was taken into custody.

"After Brandon Gregory was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to the murder of his wife, Alison, at their residence," police said.

What they're saying:

During his initial court appearance on May 16, prosecutors said Brandon beat Alison to death with a baseball bat before fleeing to Mohave County where he was arrested.

Allison's family said she was in the process of divorcing Gregory.

"Brandon, I hate you forever," said the victim's family member during the hearing. "I hope you never get out of prison."

Gregory did not speak in court.

Dig deeper:

Gregory is accused of second-degree murder, manslaughter, concealment of a dead body, and evidence tampering.

He's being held on a $2 million cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 21.

What you can do:

Police say if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available. You can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit thehotline.org for more information.