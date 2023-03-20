Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
11
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:18 AM MDT until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona man arrested, accused of assaulting woman at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 12:24PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Michael Colville article

Michael Colville

PHOENIX - Court documents show a 61-year-old man is accused of kidnapping, in connection with an incident that happened at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

According to investigators, Michael Andre Colville was arrested on Mar. 18 for his alleged role in the incident, which happened on Mar. 17. The incident involved a woman who flew into Sky Harbor from another city. The woman was at her vehicle at Economy Lot B when she was suddenly pushed from behind by another person.

"She fell face down on the back seat of her vehicle," read a portion of the court documents. "The suspect then asked the victim ‘Do you want to die today?’ The victim replied, staying that it wasn't her day."

The victim, according to police, later got into a struggle with the suspect, and managed to kick the suspect in the groin area.

"The suspect held the victim down while stating several times ‘Do you want to die today?’" read a portion of the documents. "The victim continued to struggle, pushing the suspect away until the suspect eventually walked away."

Investigators said video footage shows the victim being followed by a man wearing eyeglasses, and that man was subsequently identified as Colville via photo detection software. Colville was later identified by the victim in a photo lineup.

According to investigators, they tried to question Colville, but he invoked his right for an attorney.

Colville, according to court documents, is on probation for sexual assault, and a judge has set a $50,000 bond for Colville. A preliminary hearing is set for Mar. 28.