Arizona man critically hurt after fall during Mt Hood climb: Sheriffs

Published  July 9, 2024 6:19pm MST
MT HOOD, Ore. - Sheriff's officials in an Oregon county say an Arizona man was critically injured as a result of a fall on Mt. Hood that prompted a rescue.

In a statement released on July 9, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said they, along with the sheriffs in Hood River County, led a mission to take 55-year-old Chris Zwierzynski off Mt. Hood.

The incident, sheriffs say, happened at 7:45 a.m. on July 6, when Zwierzynski slipped on a climbing route that was described as very steep, and at a level of about 11,200 ft.

"The snow surface was frozen, and the climber was unable to arrest his fall — tumbling about 700 feet down to the Hot Rocks area and sustaining multiple injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say rescuers reached Zwierzynski at around 1:00 p.m., and a National Guard helicopter subsequently took the man to a Portland hospital for emergency treatment.