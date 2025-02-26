Arizona man indicted for deadly stabbing at birthday party: MCAO

article

The Brief 29-year-old Hunter Strawbridge is indicted on multiple counts for his alleged role in a stabbing. The incident happened on Jan. 25, 2025. The victim, 29-year-old Jack Carbonell, died as a result of injuries he sustained during the incident.



Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a 29-year-old man has been indicted over his alleged role in a deadly stabbing that happened at a home in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Feb. 26, Hunter Strawbridge was indicted for the murder of Jake Carbonell.

"According to police, during the party Carbonell was alerted that defendant Strawbridge had threatened a female relative with a knife. Strawbridge continued his threatening behavior and was asked to leave the party," read a portion of the statement. "Once outside the house, a fight ensued, and Strawbridge stabbed Carbonell in the neck."

Carbonell was 29 at the time of his death.

Dig deeper:

Strawbridge, per officials, was indicted on five charges:

One count of Second Degree Murder

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

One count of Disorderly Conduct

One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

All of the counts are felonies, according to MCAO. Strawbridge is currently held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Stabbing happened in January

Per our initial report, the incident happened on Jan. 25 at around 10 p.m. near Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue. Police at the time said besides Carbonell, two people were also taken to the hospital, and subsequently released.

Phoenix Police said as investigators were on scene and searching the neighborhood, they detained Strawbridge. Witnesses later confirmed he was the suspect.

As for Carbonell, the victim's family told us that at the time of his death, he was the father of two young daughters.

What's next:

MCAO says Strawbridge's trial is expected to happen in June.