Arizona med spa owner accused of voyeurism

The owner of a Surprise-area med spa has been arrested after police say he took photos of women undressing inside his business.

Surprise Police say they received information on April 20 that Timothy Savage, the owner of Pro Fit Body Sculpting, which was being operated out of a rented-out casita adjacent to a home near 151st Avenue and Woodbridge Drive, "had taken, or was in possession of, multiple photographs of female clients in various stages of undress."

"These photos had been taken surreptitiously and without the women’s consent inside the business operated by Savage," police said.

The victim who reported the alleged crimes to police "described seeing numerous photographs that appear to be taken either while the women were changing in the bathroom of the business or while the women received body-sculpting services administered by Savage."

Timothy Savage

Investigators executed search warrants at Pro Fit Body Sculpting and Savage's home and recovered evidence related to the alleged crimes.

Savage was arrested by police and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple counts of voyeurism and surreptitious photography of individuals without their consent.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call police at 623-222-TIPS.