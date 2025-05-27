Arizona mom accused of attempting to kill her son several times

The Brief Mesa woman Erica Encinas is accused of trying to kill her son, who has autism, several times. Authorities say she finally called 911 to report what was going on after she allegedly hit him over the head with a rock on May 26.



A Mesa woman is in custody and is accused of trying to kill her 8-year-old son, who has autism, multiple times.

What we know:

Authorities say Erica Encinas attempted to kill the boy by trying to hit him over the head with a rock on May 26.

Encinas called 911 to report herself, and the boy was taken to the hospital with several injuries, but is expected to survive.

Officers took Encinas into custody on May 26 near Broadway Road and Grand.

Erica Encinas

Dig deeper:

A prosecutor says she wanted to drown her son in a canal, but then decided to physically attack him. They also alleged she smothered him with a trash bag, choked him with a rosary, and hit him over the head with tile flooring.

A prosecutor says the woman's 12-year-old daughter was also present.

"In the process of that, her other minor child did try to intervene, your honor, to save her sibling, however, at the time, the suspect did fight the second minor victim," the prosecutor said to the judge.

The judge replied, "I'm satisfied that child protective services are involved in this case and that she will … I don't know if she'll ever be in a situation where she will be in the same location they are."

Encinas is accused of attempted first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated assault. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.