Arizona monsoon arrival means end of most fire restrictions

PHOENIX (AP) - Fire restrictions within some state land are being lifted because of recent monsoon rain across the northern and southern sections of Arizona.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said restrictions will be lifted by July 31 on state lands in Apache, Coconino (south of the Grand Canyon only), Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

On August 1, forestry officials will also lift restrictions on state land in Yavapai County.

Restrictions remain in place on state lands within Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yuma counties along with Coconino north of the Grand Canyon.

The arrival of the summer monsoon storms typically provide increased humidity, ample moisture and cooler temperatures to help decrease fire activity.

State fire managers said lackluster monsoon conditions in the central region warrant restrictions to stay in place for the time being.

