Arizona mother disappears from Buckeye; robbery turns into murder | Nightly Roundup

From a mother who disappeared after her car broke down on I-10 in Buckeye last month, to a teen and juvenile being accused of murder, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona mother disappears after car breaks down on I-10 in Buckeye

2. Teen, juvenile accused of robbery turned murder in Phoenix, police say

3. Daughter, 33-years-old, in jail after stabbing mother and father south of Sedona

4. Phoenix Firefighter on leave after his gun goes off accidentally at a fire station, PD says

5. California couple’s bodies recovered from waterfall near Yosemite: 'They were important'

Search and rescue teams recovered two bodies near Angel Falls, not far from Yosemite National Park in central California, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department revealed to Fox News Digital. (Madera County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a man and a woman who were found near Angel Falls, not far from Yosemite National Park in central California, this week, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

