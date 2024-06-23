Expand / Collapse search

Arizona mother disappears from Buckeye; robbery turns into murder | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 23, 2024 7:53pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a mother who disappeared after her car broke down on I-10 in Buckeye last month, to a teen and juvenile being accused of murder, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona mother disappears after car breaks down on I-10 in Buckeye

Featured

Arizona mother disappears after car breaks down on I-10 in Buckeye
article

Arizona mother disappears after car breaks down on I-10 in Buckeye

A search is underway for a mother who went missing after she and her son were left stranded when their car broke down on I-10 near Verrado early in the morning on May 22.

2. Teen, juvenile accused of robbery turned murder in Phoenix, police say

Featured

Teen, juvenile accused of robbery turned murder in Phoenix, police say
article

Teen, juvenile accused of robbery turned murder in Phoenix, police say

A planned robbery ended in the death of a man and the arrest of two teens, the Phoenix Police Department said.

3. Daughter, 33-years-old, in jail after stabbing mother and father south of Sedona

Featured

Daughter, 33-years-old, in jail after stabbing mother and father south of Sedona
article

Daughter, 33-years-old, in jail after stabbing mother and father south of Sedona

A woman from Yavapai County was taken into custody for stabbing both of her parents multiple times. The woman's mother had to be airlifted to a trauma center.

4. Phoenix Firefighter on leave after his gun goes off accidentally at a fire station, PD says

Featured

Phoenix Firefighter on leave after his gun goes off accidentally at a fire station, PD says
article

Phoenix Firefighter on leave after his gun goes off accidentally at a fire station, PD says

A Phoenix Firefighter accidentally discharged his gun while at Fire Station 25 on June 22, police said. He's now on leave.

5. California couple’s bodies recovered from waterfall near Yosemite: 'They were important'

Search and rescue teams recovered two bodies near Angel Falls, not far from Yosemite National Park in central California, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department revealed to Fox News Digital. (Madera County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a man and a woman who were found near Angel Falls, not far from Yosemite National Park in central California, this week, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Read the full story by clicking here.