Arizona mother rescues her 2 children from smoking car before it blows up

It was a scary moment for a mother of two whose car caught fire on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10 near 7th Avenue and I-10 in Phoenix.

Brittney Thrash says she had just finished picking up her son from school when suddenly her car started smoking. "It was scary. It was probably the scariest thing I had to deal with in my life," she said.

In an instant, she found herself running from her car with her two kids after she noticed smoke coming from her car.

"I looked up and I saw sweat coming from my daughter's face. I looked around and I sort of saw smoke and then after I saw these women pointing at my car, so I instantly knew the smoke was coming from my car," Thrash explained.

Aftermath of a burned car near I-10 and 7th Avenue. Photo by Brittney Thrash

She instantly stopped her car, told her son to get out and unbuckled her daughter from her car seat.

"I pulled her through the front, her leg got stuck and I pulled her leg out and pulled her from the front seat," Thrash said.

Moments later – the car caught on fire with flames and smoke billowing into the sky.

"It just blew up. It was instant as soon as I got them out the car," she said.

Despite now being carless, Thrash and her kids are OK.

It's not known what exactly caused her car to burst into flames.

To help Thrash and her family, visit her GoFundMe.

