Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona mother rescues her 2 children from smoking car before it blows up

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix woman shares footage of her car bursting into flames

Brittney Trash shared footage of her car after it unexpectedly burst into flames near I-10 near 7th Avenue. She pulled out her children just in time.

PHOENIX - It was a scary moment for a mother of two whose car caught fire on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10 near 7th Avenue and I-10 in Phoenix.

Brittney Thrash says she had just finished picking up her son from school when suddenly her car started smoking. "It was scary. It was probably the scariest thing I had to deal with in my life," she said.

In an instant, she found herself running from her car with her two kids after she noticed smoke coming from her car.

"I looked up and I saw sweat coming from my daughter's face. I looked around and I sort of saw smoke and then after I saw these women pointing at my car, so I instantly knew the smoke was coming from my car," Thrash explained.

Aftermath of a burned car near I-10 and 7th Avenue. Photo by Brittney Thrash

She instantly stopped her car, told her son to get out and unbuckled her daughter from her car seat.

"I pulled her through the front, her leg got stuck and I pulled her leg out and pulled her from the front seat," Thrash said.

Moments later – the car caught on fire with flames and smoke billowing into the sky.

"It just blew up. It was instant as soon as I got them out the car," she said.

Despite now being carless, Thrash and her kids are OK.

It's not known what exactly caused her car to burst into flames.

To help Thrash and her family, visit her GoFundMe.

Related Stories:

Related Videos:

Scottsdale Fire officials hold news conference on gas leak

Crews are dealing with a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of homes in a portion of North Scottsdale.

Good Samaritans pull couple from burning car in Southern California

An Arizona couple were pulled to safety, as their car was engulfed in flames on a highway in California.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.