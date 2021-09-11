Expand / Collapse search

Mesa Police investigating after a woman was found with a shooting injury

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - Authorities say a woman was shot Saturday morning in Mesa and is now being hospitalized.

The shooting was reported near Brown Road and Horne where officers found a woman who was shot. She was able to walk out of her apartment and to medical crews who took her to the hospital.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Related Videos:

Man died while in police custody in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating an incident where a man died while in their custody on Friday. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

Crash causes traffic delays on the I-17

DPS officials the crash, which happened in the area of Deer Valley and the I-17, involved multiple vehicles and a diesel fuel spill. Lanes on both northbound and southbound I-17 were affected.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.