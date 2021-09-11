Mesa Police investigating after a woman was found with a shooting injury

Authorities say a woman was shot Saturday morning in Mesa and is now being hospitalized.

The shooting was reported near Brown Road and Horne where officers found a woman who was shot. She was able to walk out of her apartment and to medical crews who took her to the hospital.

No further information is available.

