$40,000 goes missing from Camp Verde Little League fund
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Investigators in Camp Verde want to talk to a former Little League board member after money from their fund went missing.
The Camp Verde Marshal's Office is searching for Jacquilynn Renee Hedges, who is a subject of interest in the investigation but has not been located.
The investigation started back in May when it was discovered that she emptied $40,000 from the Little League's operational funds between 2019 and 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Richardson at 928-554-8332.
