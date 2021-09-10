LIST: Phoenix-metro events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks

article

Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks that killed thousands in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, and a number of events are set to take place across the Valley to commemorate the occasion.

Chandler

City officials say the Chandler Museum will host a poster exhibition that is curated by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York. The exhibition will run until Oct. 10.

Details: https://www.chandleraz.gov/news-center/chandler-museum-presents-tribute-911-20th-anniversary

Gilbert

City officials say A ceremony commemorating the attacks will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza on 50 E. Civil Center Avenue. Two beams of light, symbolizing the twin towers of the World Trade Center, will also be projected into the sky from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Details: https://www.gilbertaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4655/17

Mesa

The East Valley city will hold a commemoration ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the Mesa Amphitheatre, according to city officials.

Details: https://mesanow.org/news/public/article/2790

Phoenix

According to the 911 Tower Challenge Foundation, Gila River Arena will host a 911 Tower Challenge, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 11. According to the Visit Phoenix website, event participants will climb 2,071 steps to represent the 110 floors of the World Trade Center, and honor those who lost their lives during the attacks.

Details: https://www.911towerchallengefoundation.org/challenge-locations

Scottsdale

A 9/11 memorial tribute has been taking place since Sept. 3 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, according to Scottsdale City officials.

The tribute will wrap up on Sept. 12, and has a pop-up museum at the center's atrium that features the National Unity Flag, an artwork that was created following the attacks.

Related: National Unity Flag, created in the aftermath of 9/11, will be displayed in Scottsdale

Details: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/news/scottsdale-remembers-week-long-9_11-tribute-honors-those-lost

Tempe

At Tempe Beach Park, the annual Healing Fields event will take place from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.

At 5:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, there will be a reading of the names of those who perished in the attack. That corresponds to the time the first plane hit on September 11, 2001. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. the same day.

Details: https://tempehealingfield.org/about/

Continuing Coverage of September 11

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters