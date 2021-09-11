Arizona attorney general warns of 'unauthorized purchase' phone scams

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to look out for "unauthorized purchase" phone scams.

The scam typically starts with a phone call or robocall from someone claiming to be with a large retail company.

The person pretends to confirm a purchase of a high priced item, and when the consumer denies ordering the items, the scammer may pretend to transfer them to their banking institution in order to cancel the transaction.

The attorney general says to never give any personal information to unsolicited callers and to register personal phone numbers with the Do Not Call Registry.

