Graduating seniors walk former school and reminisce on their time at Sierra Verde STEAM Academy

It was a big day for some Valley students as they said goodbye to one of their former schools before graduating.

"It's like a time capsule sort of. You kind of remember so many different things every single time you walk from all the different years. It's all just really happy memories," said Lincoln Baldinado, a senior at Mountain Ridge High School.

Dozens of high school seniors about to walk at graduation walked the halls of Sierra Verde STEAM Academy one final time. All the seniors spent most of their K-8th grade years at the Glendale academy before heading to high school.

"It's super special because some of these kids we haven't seen since 8th grade and 8th grade was a COVID year, so we never had a proper send-off. This is really special that we can do our walk now, and we're still so close with all of these teachers. We love it here," Baldinado said.

The annual senior walk allows the students to see the classrooms, hallways and even the teachers who've helped them get to where they are.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing my old drama teachers because I was in theater here, and I performed in a lot of the shows. I really, really enjoyed being a part of the drama club and being part of the shows. That was so fun for me," said Alivia DesMarteao, a Mountain Ridge senior.

Those teachers also look forward to this day. Teachers like coach Steven Connolly who has been at the school for 22 years.

"It's just awesome. It's very nostalgic to see the kids grow up and to see them come back. We've had a lot of great memories at our school, so we're glad to have them back," he said.

It's equally emotional for the parents who've been there since day one.