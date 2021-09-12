2 critically injured in motorcycle crash in North Phoenix

article

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash near 35th Avenue and Northern late Saturday night, Phoenix police said.

A motorcycle reportedly hit a sedan near the north Phoenix intersection just before midnight.

The male driver of the motorcycle and the female passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The people inside the sedan were not hurt.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







