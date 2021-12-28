Arizona MVD unveils 15 new specialty license plates

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation is unveiling 15 new specialty license plates that will help support various charities and nonprofits in Arizona.

Among them include the Arizona Rodeo, Make-a-Wish Arizona, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW Auxiliary Arizona.

The Arizona Dept. of Veterans' Services is the sponsor of 11 of the new specialty plates. Those include veteran plates featuring seals of five branches of the military and a Code Talker seal.

Most of the plates cost $25 each year, and of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit.

Last year, statewide sales of specialty plates raised around $11 million for charities, according to the ADOT. In all there are more than 80 license plate options for Arizona drivers.

More info: https://azdot.gov/adot-news/adot-mvd-unveils-15-new-specialty-license-plates

