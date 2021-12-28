Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Arizona MVD unveils 15 new specialty license plates

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Transportation
FOX 10 Phoenix

ADOT unveils new specialty plates

PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Transportation is unveiling 15 new specialty license plates that will help support various charities and nonprofits in Arizona.

Among them include the Arizona Rodeo, Make-a-Wish Arizona, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW Auxiliary Arizona.

The Arizona Dept. of Veterans' Services is the sponsor of 11 of the new specialty plates. Those include veteran plates featuring seals of five branches of the military and a Code Talker seal.

Most of the plates cost $25 each year, and of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit.

Last year, statewide sales of specialty plates raised around $11 million for charities, according to the ADOT. In all there are more than 80 license plate options for Arizona drivers.

More info: https://azdot.gov/adot-news/adot-mvd-unveils-15-new-specialty-license-plates

