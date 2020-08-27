Arizona National Guard troops deployed to Wisconsin amid deadly protests following shooting of Jacob Blake

article

Officials with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's office announce on August 27 that Arizona National Guard troops will be deployed to Wisconsin amid escalating tensions following the police shooting of a Black man, as well as the deaths of two protesters in the aftermath of the shooting.

Deployment follows request from Wisconsin

According to the statement, over 150 members of the 850th Military Police Battalion will be deployed Wisconsin to support the state in the wake of civil arrest.

"Arizona is one of three states sending personnel to Wisconsin, which are expected to arrive tomorrow, Friday, August 28," read a portion of the statement.

Shooting of Wisconsin Black man sparked deadly protests in Wisconsin

The shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, which happened on August 23, has sparked renewed national controversy over police use of force and racial inequality, It also sparked protests in various cities, including Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the shooting happened.

Two protesters have been shot to death in Kenosha, and the suspect, identified as a juvenile by police in Antioch, Illinois, has been arrested.

While authorities in Antioch did not identify the suspect due to age, FOX News has identified the suspect as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.