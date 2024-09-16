Arizona native and Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, endorses sister's opponents | 2024 Election

The Brief Wonder Woman actress and Arizona native, Lynda Carter, endorses the Democratic opponents of her sister, Pamela. "They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education," she said, in part, on X.



Pamela Carter is running for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, covering parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

The 'America First' Republican grew up in Scottsdale and went to Arcadia High School. The retired business owner was a state director for the Trump campaign in 2020.

Carter ran for the Scottsdale City Council in 2022. In a podcast that year, she said she opposes the city's anti-discrimination ordinance and is also against abortion.

Her famous sister, Phoenix native and Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, is not endorsing her and instead is throwing her support behind her Democratic opponents.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Lynda Carter attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

On social media on Saturday, Lynda wrote, "As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse @KelliButlerAZ and @KarenGreshamAZ for the two LD4 seats in Arizona's State House. Kelli and Karen are both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona. They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education."

Kelli Butler is a former state lawmaker and a current governing board member of the Maricopa Community College District. Karen Gresham is the president of the Madison Elementary School Board.

State Representative Matt Gress is the other Republican in the race.

Lynda Carter has also endorsed Kamala Harris for president and is a vocal supporter of women's reproductive rights.

FOX 10 reached out to Pamela Carter for comment, but has not heard back.