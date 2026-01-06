Arizona parents arrested after toddlers left alone inside home with no power: sheriff

The Brief Two parents were arrested after authorities say they left their 1-year-old children inside a Congress home alone that had no power. When deputies arrived at the home on New Year's Eve, they found the children strapped to car seats in front of a space heater. The children were placed in DCS custody.



Two parents were arrested after authorities say their children were found alone on New Year's Eve inside a cold Arizona home that had no power.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a man called them just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 saying that he had to go to work and his two 1-year-old children were inside his Congress home.

"The deputy explained that the man was responsible for his children and needed to find a babysitter rather than abandon them," YCSO said. "Concerned by the phone call and the safety of the children, the deputy immediately drove to the home."

When the deputy got to the home, he found a generator running outside, with an extension cord leading to an open front door. Once inside, the deputy found the children strapped to car seats, in front of a space heater. No adults were home.

Firefighters were called to the house to check on the children.

"Because the home was unpowered and cold, firefighters moved the infants to the local station to keep them warm and safe while the investigation continued," YCSO said.

Deputies were able to contact the children's parents, and both of them were taken into custody. The children were placed in Department of Child Safety custody.

What we don't know:

The parents weren't identified.

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights exactly why we trust our deputies to rely on their experience and to treat every call seriously," Sheriff David Rhodes said. "I am proud of this deputy's quick thinking and his commitment to make sure these two infants were safe."

