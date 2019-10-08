Arizona police union speaks out on investigation involving Goodyear's police chief

article

Officials with the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police spoke out Tuesday on an investigation involving Goodyear Police Chief Jerry Geier and Deputy Chief Justin Hughes.

According to Goodyear city officials Monday night, Geier and Hughes were placed on leave due to recent allegations of impropriety, although city officials did not detail the allegations. City officials also did not elaborate on the nature of the impropriety allegations.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sean Mattson, President of the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police said:

The Arizona Fraternal Order of Police is aware of the complaints and investigations involving Goodyear Police Chief Jerry Geier and Deputy Chief Justin Hughes. We respect the rights of all parties involved in these matters - both the subjects of the complaints and anyone potentially impacted. At this time, we believe commenting on an active investigation would be inappropriate. We trust that the ongoing independent investigation will be thorough. If any misconduct has occurred or laws broken, we trust that those responsible will be held accountable in the same way as any police officer or civilian would be held accountable.

According to Yuma Police Department's website, Geier worked as the Southwestern Arizona city's police chief from 2009 to 2012, when he was hired by Goodyear. In 2014, it was reported by the Tampa Bay Times that Geier was on a shortlist to be St. Petersburg's police chief, but ultimately did not make it through a round of candidate cuts.