Goodyear police chief, deputy police chief placed on paid leave due to “impropriety” allegations

Officials with the City of Goodyear say the West Valley city's police chief and deputy police chief are both placed on paid administrative leave.

According to officials, Chief Jerry Geier and Deputy Chief Justin Hughes were placed on leave due to recent allegations of impropriety, although city officials did not detail the allegations. City officials also did not elaborate on the nature of the impropriety allegations.

Jerry Geier, Goodyear police chief

Justin Hughes, Goodyear deputy police chief

In addition, two other department employees were placed on leave recently, according to city officials, due to additional allegations of wrongdoing. City officials also did not detail the allegations or elaborate on the nature of the alleged wrongdoing.

According to Yuma Police Department's website, Geier worked as the Southwestern Arizona city's police chief from 2009 to 2012, when he was hired by Goodyear. In 2014, it was reported by the Tampa Bay Times that Geier was on a shortlist to be St. Petersburg's police chief, but ultimately did not make it through a round of candidate cuts.