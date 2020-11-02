Arizona political experts talk Republican, Democrat voter turnout

Maricopa County voters are looming larger than ever over the political landscape in 2020.

Steven Slugocki is the Maricopa County Democratic Chair, and says, Maricopa County is the number one battleground county in Arizona.

He believes a majority of early voters voted for former Vice President Joe Biden, but republican pollster, George Khalaf, warns to not count your ballots before they’re actually tabulated.

"I think the wind is at the back of Republicans. I see a significant uptick in Republicans who have never voted before and really catching up to Democrats," explained Khalaf with Data Orbital, adding, "And still with Republicans, there are still significantly more ballots with Republicans than of Democrats."

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump continue on the campaign trail Monday. Biden visited Pennsylvania and Ohio on Monday, and Trump made stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

For information on all things on the 2020 election in Arizona, visit this link.