Arizona 'QAnon Shaman' photographed at Capitol riot faces several charges, including disorderly conduct

The Arizona man who was allegedly seen in pictures inside the Capitol building wearing a horned fur hat and red, white, and blue face paint will be in court Jan. 11.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, who goes by Jake Angeli and "QAnon Shaman," is facing charges related to the storming of the Capitol, including disorderly conduct and violent entry.

Chansley was arrested on Jan. 9.

According to court paperwork, on Jan. 7, "Chansley called in to the Washington Field Office of the FBI to voluntarily speak with law enforcement.. an FBI agent spoke on the phone with Chansley, who confirmed that he was the male in the face paint and headdress in the Vice President's chair in the Senate. Chansley stated that he came as a part of a group effort, with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021."

He will remain in custody in Arizona pending a detention hearing that will be scheduled during an initial court appearance early in the coming week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Esther Winne told The Associated Press by email.

Chansley, who had become a staple in his costume at pro-Trump protests across the country, is now among dozens of people arrested in the wake of the Capitol invasion by a large mob of Trump supporters enraged over his election loss.

