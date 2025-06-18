Arizona rangers ID'd as shooting victims; Kristi Noem hospitalized l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Ofelia Hall; Getty Images)
Two people who were found shot and killed near Show Low have been identified as Arizona rangers; an apparent allergic reaction sent Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to the hospital; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 18.
1. Arizona rangers killed in shooting
Two Arizona rangers were found shot and killed inside a Taylor home on June 15. The victims were identified as Troy and Cynthia Templeton.
2. Kristi Noem hospitalized
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a hospital in the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon.
3. East Valley man accused of animal cruelty
A Queen Creek gym employee was arrested after police say his two dogs died after being left inside a hot car for six hours.
4. AZDES cutting its workforce
AZDES says the cuts are due to the elimination of federal grants supporting unemployment insurance, and the federal government shifting costs to the states.
5. Light rail growing pains
Phoenix's light rail system is experiencing some growing pains with its recently-opened South Central Extension, as some say the new expansion is negatively affecting businesses along the way.
Today's weather
Extreme heat remains in Valley's forecast through Friday. Today, we'll see a high near 112 degrees.