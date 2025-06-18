Expand / Collapse search
Arizona rangers ID'd as shooting victims; Kristi Noem hospitalized l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 18, 2025 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.  (Ofelia Hall; Getty Images)

Two people who were found shot and killed near Show Low have been identified as Arizona rangers; an apparent allergic reaction sent Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to the hospital; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 18.

1. Arizona rangers killed in shooting

Featured

Arizona rangers killed in eastern Arizona shooting
article

Arizona rangers killed in eastern Arizona shooting

Two Arizona rangers were found shot and killed inside a Taylor home on June 15. The victims were identified as Troy and Cynthia Templeton.

2. Kristi Noem hospitalized

Featured

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized in DC following 'allergic reaction'
article

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized in DC following 'allergic reaction'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a hospital in the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon.

3. East Valley man accused of animal cruelty

Featured

Queen Creek gym employee arrested after dogs died inside his hot car: PD
article

Queen Creek gym employee arrested after dogs died inside his hot car: PD

A Queen Creek gym employee was arrested after police say his two dogs died after being left inside a hot car for six hours.

4. AZDES cutting its workforce

Featured

Arizona Department of Economic Security says 500 jobs will be cut
article

Arizona Department of Economic Security says 500 jobs will be cut

AZDES says the cuts are due to the elimination of federal grants supporting unemployment insurance, and the federal government shifting costs to the states.

5. Light rail growing pains

Featured

Some businesses along South Phoenix light rail extension say they are still losing customers
article

Some businesses along South Phoenix light rail extension say they are still losing customers

Phoenix's light rail system is experiencing some growing pains with its recently-opened South Central Extension, as some say the new expansion is negatively affecting businesses along the way.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat continues on Wednesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat continues on Wednesday in Phoenix

Extreme heat remains in Valley's forecast through Friday. Today, we'll see a high near 112 degrees.

