Arizona ranks 1st in political robocalls to the chagrin of many voters

Is your phone ringing right now?

In Arizona, it seems like there's a good chance.

We lead the country in political spam calls and texts as Election Day nears.

Here's the deal: we aren't just a normal swing state. We have an open Senate seat, contested House seats in competitive districts, an abortion ballot question, a border ballot question and more.

There's a lot on the line in our state, so there's a lot of people clogging up our phone lines too.

Voters like Donna Vanduzze have had enough.

"I just delete them. I don't even open them," said Vanduzze.

"I get at least 10 combined a day, calls and text," said another voter, Amy Burstynski.

Howard Hanlon says he gets 30, starting at 5:30 a.m.

"Then at night, 10:30 at night you're watching Stallone's movie Sunday night - Tulsa King - and then all of a sudden I get two more," says Hanlon.

"My phone is constantly blowing up with text messages and phone calls," says Ashley Richards, who works with E Squared Marketing in Scottsdale.

Richards says the politicians follow two main strategies.

"Diving into scarcity and urgency can work really well, but what we're seeing with these politicians is they're excessively using this language right now and excessively sending these text messages, and that can be a big turnoff for voters. So, I want to caution politicians to ease up on that because it can put a bad taste in their mouth," she says.

A look at the numbers shows our phones have been ringing off the hook.

Arizona, depending on the day, is actually receiving the most or second most political robocalls in the nation.

In October alone, according to Transaction Network Services, Arizonans received over 1.5 million calls statewide.

"Even Michigan, even Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia (they) don't hold a candle to Arizona in spam calls," said John Haraburda with Transaction Network Services.

His company monitors global call data and found our state is in the lead.

"Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada have been spiking up, but their level of traffic is still under what Arizona has been," he says.

Despite the protests, this could be the new norm.

TNS says they block calls on a daily basis from bad actors or scammers. So even though we've been flooded with calls, it could have been even worse.

"I don't like them, I want them to be over," Burstynski said.

Don't we all, Amy, don't we all.