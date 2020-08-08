Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 1,054 additional COVID cases, 56 more deaths

Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Latest Arizona coronavirus cases - Aug. 8

FOX 10's Anita Roman has the details on the latest numbers released by the Arizona Department of Health.

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials reported 1,054 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 56 more deaths amid slowing of the state's coronavirus outbreak.

Declines that saw COVID-19 hospitalizations and related usage of intensive care beds and ventilators begin to drop in mid-July continued as of Aug. 7, according to Department of Health Services figures.

The department's latest figures increased the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 186,107 and the reported death toll to 4,137.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2,539.71 new cases per day on July 24 to 1,577.57 new cases per day on Aug. 7.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona also declined over the past two weeks, going from 79.86 deaths per day on July 24 to 55.29 deaths per day on Aug. 7.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

