Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
4
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley

Arizona reports 1,075 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Officials say one-dose COVID-19 vaccine could benefit Arizona’s vaccination campaign

Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was endorsed by an FDA expert panel on Feb. 26, which paves the way for the FDA to grant it emergency use authorization in the US.

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on Feb. 28 reported 1,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths as the state’s death toll from the recently slowing coronavirus outbreak approached 16,000.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 816,782 confirmed cases and 15,980 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 1,251 on Saturday, the fewest since Nov. 8.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients stood at 402 which is the fewest since Nov. 17.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Saturday that Arizona was tied for fifth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days and fell from 17th to 18th in cases. The state led the nation in both categories at times in January.

Continued Coverage

 