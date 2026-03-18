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Heat wave kickstarts scorpion surge; new allegations made against Cesar Chavez | Morning News Brief

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Published  March 18, 2026 10:29am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From why we are seeing more scorpion incidents to new allegations against late labor rights icon Cesar Chavez, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 18.

1. Heat wave prompts scorpion surge in Arizona

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March heat wave kickstarts early rattlesnake, scorpion surge across Arizona
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March heat wave kickstarts early rattlesnake, scorpion surge across Arizona

Venomous activity is spiking months early in Arizona as record March heat drives rattlesnakes and scorpions out of dormancy and into residential areas and hiking trails.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 46 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 46 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 46 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

3. 1 badly hurt in rollover crash

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Rollover crash leaves 1 person seriously hurt: Gilbert PD
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Rollover crash leaves 1 person seriously hurt: Gilbert PD

Gilbert Police say two people had to be extricated from their vehicles as a result of a crash.

4. Dolores Huerta speaks out on Cesar Chavez accusations

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Dolores Huerta issues statement amid César Chávez scandal: 'My silence ends here'
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Dolores Huerta issues statement amid César Chávez scandal: 'My silence ends here'

Dolores Huerta issued a statement alleging past abuse by labor leader César Chávez, saying she remained silent for decades to protect the farmworker movement.

5. Fallout continues over Cesar Chavez

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Arizona won't recognize Cesar Chavez Day amid abuse allegations
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Arizona won't recognize Cesar Chavez Day amid abuse allegations

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced that Arizona will not recognize Cesar Chavez Day on March 31 this year following "troubling allegations" of sexual abuse against the late labor icon.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/18/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/18/26

We could see triple-digit temperatures today, and that is also expected to last through the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews