Heat wave kickstarts scorpion surge; new allegations made against Cesar Chavez | Morning News Brief

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From why we are seeing more scorpion incidents to new allegations against late labor rights icon Cesar Chavez, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 18.

1. Heat wave prompts scorpion surge in Arizona

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2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. 1 badly hurt in rollover crash

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4. Dolores Huerta speaks out on Cesar Chavez accusations

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5. Fallout continues over Cesar Chavez

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A look at today's weather

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