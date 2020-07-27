Arizona reports 1,813 new coronavirus cases but no deaths

Arizona health officials report 1,813 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

That increases the state totals to 163,827 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,304 known deaths as of July 27.

The figures may be lower because of a lag in reporting on the weekends. Still, it’s the second consecutive day that new daily virus cases have been under 2,000. The Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 3,748 new cases and 144 coronavirus-related deaths on July 25.

The 144 deaths were among the most reported in a single day in the state without death certificate matching.

Meanwhile, the number of in-patient COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as patients on ventilators and in intensive care unit beds, showed very slight declines. But experts say it’s too soon to say whether Arizona is on a definite downward trend since Gov. Doug Ducey extended the closing of businesses like bars and gyms.

Advertisement

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED:

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.