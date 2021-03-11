Arizona reports 1,835 more virus cases, 60 deaths

Arizona on March 11 reported 60 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 1,835 more newly confirmed cases after three straight days of fewer than 1,000 cases.

The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 830,465 cases and 16,464 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and new deaths dropped over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,559 on Feb. 23 to 1,239.4 as of Tuesday, while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 105.5 to 52.8 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

