Arizona reports 2,276 additional coronavirus cases, 84 deaths

Arizona on March 5 reported 84 COVID-19 deaths along with 2,276 additional confirmed cases, a number nearly double the state’s latest rolling average of daily new cases.

The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services raised the state’s pandemic totals to 823,384 cases and 16,269 deaths.

Over two million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona, officials announced on Friday."

This is certainly a milestone, but there is plenty of work ahead and millions more Arizonans in need of vaccination," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. "We are grateful to all of the medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers involved in getting vaccine into the community, and to all of the Arizonans who have made the decision to get vaccinated."

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was 1,171.6 as of Thursday, down from 1,584.6 on Feb. 18, while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 87.7 to 62 during the same period, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Advertisement

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to decrease, with 1,043 inpatient beds occupied as of Thursday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard showed. Arizona’s pandemic high was 5,082 hospitalizations on Jan. 11.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

MORE: Single test to distinguish COVID-19, flu viruses gets FDA approval

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

RELATED:

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.