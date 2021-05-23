Arizona reports 321 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on May 23 reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

They said the latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 876,732 cases and 17,555 known deaths.

Arizona reported 634 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, over 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

More than 3.2 million residents — 44.7% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot and over 2.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Since plummeting from January peaks and as vaccines have become widely available, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have plateaued over the last two months, with relatively minor daily fluctuations.

Health officials say the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased by 38 overnight to 538 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients decreased by 23 to 137.

