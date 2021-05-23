Peoria Unified School District makes face masks optional starting May 24

The Peoria Unified School District is making face masks optional inside and outside on all campuses and facilities starting May 24, according to a statement.

The policy applies to students, staff and visitors, and the district says they will continue to observe physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting guidelines.

The updated mask rules could change if coronavirus numbers in the district increase.

"If we see an increasing concern in our health data, we may need to review and make changes to our mitigation procedures to keep our students, staff and community safe," officials said.

District officials hope to begin school next year with as much normalcy as possible.

In April, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey removed the statewide order that required all schools statewide to mandate masks, leaving it up to individual districts to decide their next course of action.

