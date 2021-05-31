Arizona reports 361 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

article

Health officials in Arizona reported 361 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but there were no additional deaths for the second day in a row.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 881,450 cases and 17,628 known deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Memorial Day events honoring veterans were being held across the state. Some were being held in person following cancellations last year while others, like an early morning wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, were being shared virtually.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, over 3.3 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose in Arizona, or about 46% of the state population, and 2.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates vary widely, with older residents more likely to be protected.

Some 84% of residents age 65 and over are fully vaccinated, while only 37% of those ages 15-34 are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are currently available for people age 12 and older.

Last Saturday, 19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported — the state’s largest daily increase of deaths in more than two weeks. No deaths were reported on Sunday.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.