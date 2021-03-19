Arizona reports 423 additional COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

Arizona on March 19 reported 423 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths while key metrics indicated continued slowing in the coronavirus outbreak.

Totals on the state’s pandemic website rose to 835,030 cases and 16,691 deaths as Johns Hopkins University data indicated that seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily declines declined over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop, with 686 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday. That’s still above levels during the trough between the summer and fall-winter surges but far below the Jan. 11 high of 5,082.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,171.6 on March 3 to 564.6 on Wednesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 62 to 26.3 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

