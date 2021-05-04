Arizona reports 701 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Arizona on May 4 reported 701 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths as the rate of new cases increased in the past two weeks while the rate of new deaths was fairly stable.

The state’s pandemic totals rose to 865,280 cases and 17,355 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 602 on April 18 to 727 on Sunday, while the rolling average of daily deaths slipped from 11.5 to 10.9 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The state dashboard reported that 615 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds as of Monday, keeping the number of coronavirus hospitalizations in a range seen over the past week.

The dashboard also said nearly 3 million people, or 41.1% of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

