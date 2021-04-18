Arizona reports 711 new coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on April 18 reported 711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard listed pandemic totals of 853,761 cases and 17,153 deaths.

The dashboard also shows that over 4.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

More than 2.6 million people — 37.4% of Arizona’s population — have received at least one shot and over 1.8 million people now are fully vaccinated.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

There were 567 coronavirus-related hospitalizations as of Friday, keeping that metric in the same range where it has been for the past three weeks.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks,, falling from 653.4 on April 1 to 624 on Thursday, while the rolling average of new deaths rose from 13 to 16.2 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.