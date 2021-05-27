Arizona reports 764 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 weeks

Arizona is reporting more than 700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case total in nearly two weeks.

The state Department of Health Services on May 27 found 764 new cases along with 18 more virus-related deaths. This brings Arizona's pandemic totals to 879,102 cases and 17,594 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, however, remains the same at 545. Of those patients, 154 of them are in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 657.4 new cases per day on May 11 to 533.3 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona, however, has risen over the past two weeks from 10 deaths per day on May 11 to 11.3 deaths per day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, just under half or 45.8% of Arizona's eligible population has been vaccinated. More than 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.2 million people have received at least one dose. Over. 2.7 million have gotten both doses.

